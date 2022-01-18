Twitter now has a new tool to reduce, or put an end to, fake news on the social network. The North American company started to make available a new functionality in Brazil, which allows the reporting of content that contains “disinformation”, the famous: “fake news”. It is worth noting that the new feature, which arrived on Twitter in Brazil only now, already existed in the US, Australia and South Korea. Next, read the step-by-step guide to report a tweet with fake news.

+ Twitter expands feature that allows users to flag misleading tweets

First, you need to click on the “three dots” that appear on the upper right side of the tweet chosen for reporting. A range of options will appear on your screen after this click. The penultimate one will be the “Report Tweet”. Just click on it to get to the fake news part.

A new tab will open, on the same screen, with the title “report a problem”. In it, you must click on “The information is misleading”, whenever it is a fake news. Another window will appear on the same screen and you will have to choose the topic of the false information shared by the person. Among the options are: Politics, Health and “something else”. Finally, just click on “Done”.

Twitter also gives the user the option to restrict the spreader of fake news from their timeline, in addition to being able to block them instantly.

After the complaint, the account that tweeted the fake news will undergo a Twitter review. If the social network’s rules and policies are violated, Twitter suspends or even deletes the reported account. Twitter may also contact the person who reported the report to ask for more details about the policy violator’s post or account.

The social network also puts a warning in place of the original tweet reported until it resolves the case. The whistleblower is informed at every step taken by Twitter in relation to the publication with fake news content.

