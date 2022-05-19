Musk previously said he would only allow the acquisition of the company if the social media platform can substantiate its claims about the share of fake accounts on the messaging service. Until there is more clarity about this, the deal is ‘on hold’. Musk also allegedly asked the SEC to evaluate the numbers of Twitter users. The company itself has previously indicated that it has exaggerated the number of active users in the last three years.
Earlier this week, several senior Twitter employees announced their departure. They are leaving because of the uncertainty associated with Musk’s intended takeover of the company. It is still unclear whether and when the takeover of Twitter, which involves a converted amount of 42 billion euros, will take place.
