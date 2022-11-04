Layoffs arrive by email: starting today the staff cut of Twitter employees decided by Elon Musk and the employees of the social media platform will learn if their work at the company continues or they will have to leave. Every Twitter employee will receive an email with the subject “Your role on Twitter” by 9:00 am (4:00 pm GMT), according to a statement sent to workers that leaked to the US media. Those who lose their jobs will be notified on their personal email, while those whose job is not affected will be notified via their Twitter email. One in two employees at risk of being sacked, for a total of about 3,700 jobs.

The announcement came after the tech billionaire – who is also CEO of Tesla and SpaceX – bought Twitter, after months of stop and go, in a $ 44 billion deal last week. In the email announcing the planned job cuts, the company justified the move by saying it was “sadly necessary to ensure the company’s success in the future.”

In what are thought to be security precautions to curb the risk of potential protest actions, Twitter offices will remain closed today and all access badges will be disabled for the day, according to the email. In 2017, on his last day at work, a Twitter employee deactivated the account of then US President Donald Trump. It took 10 minutes for the account to come back online.