Twitter has launched paid subscriptions to some accounts, with a new tool intended to provide revenue for content producers, in line with its strategy to expand its audience base and reduce its dependence on ad revenue.

Those who are known as influencers on social networks, such as makeup or sports, will be able to offer their subscribers to become “super followers” ​​and thus receive exclusive content (from posts, analytics, etc.), for subscriptions of three, five or ten dollars. In month.

“As a big fan, you can participate in chats restricted to paid subscribers,” said Esther Crawford, who is responsible for products at the social network.

Twitter will later add an exclusive space for audio recordings (“Spaces”), news bulletins, and the ability to anonymize the user, among other steps it intends to take later.

Initially, the San Francisco-based company will take no more than 3 percent of the revenue. It will raise that percentage to 20% when the content producer earns more than $50,000.

This feature was launched in the United States and Canada with a limited number of content producers using the iPhone or iPad from Apple, to be gradually expanded to other geographic areas and users of Android devices.