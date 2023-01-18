BENGALURU (Reuters) – Twitter Inc said on Wednesday it is offering an annual subscription plan to its “Twitter Blue” service, which includes the blue badge once used to distinguish verified accounts as belonging to their rightful owners. The plan, according to Elon Musk’s company, represents a discount in relation to the amounts charged in the monthly modality.

Users can subscribe to the service for an annual price of $84 instead of a monthly payment of $8.

The annual plan will be available in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Japan, New Zealand and Australia, the company said.

Before Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion last year, the blue badge was used on verified accounts of politicians, personalities, journalists and other public figures.

In December Musk said that the basic service of “blue” will have half of the display of ads and that the social network will offer a more expensive option, without ads, next year.

Earlier, the technology website The Information reported that more than 500 Twitter advertisers have stopped investing in advertising on the social network since Musk’s purchase of the company.