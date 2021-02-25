Twitter is working on several modifications to improve the experience of 340 million users with several novelties, among which stands out a new profile version dedicated to business and an animation for the “like” button.

The Twitter Business Profile is part of a localized pilot test within the platform’s web application, in a recent public update, as discovered by reverse engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong.

Businesses can apply to join this business profile. In it, they can include information such as name, physical address and contact options or opening days and hours, which will be displayed publicly.

You can also select whether they allow customers to communicate with them via text messages and voice calls from the profile link.

But those are not the only news on the platform of the sky bird. This Thursday it transpired that they are working on a new animation for their characteristic “I like” that will appear every time a user presses the heart-shaped button in a tweet for the first time.

During this week, Twitter revealed the start of tests in three countries of a new function that will allow users to send voice messages through Direct Messages, which follows the operation of the tweets audio.

Voice messages through Direct Messages allow you to send an audio recording privately to your contacts. The feature, which was announced in September, is currently in testing in India, Brazil and Japan.

This feature is similar to another that Twitter also has in testing: tweets voice. The user will find a button that allows to start recording the message. Once sent, a play bar will appear, so the recipient can listen to it.

Twitter tests private messages in the form of Voice Tweets.

As explained in Gadgets 360, before sending the message, the user will be able to listen to the recording. And in the case of iOS, there is the option to drag and drop right after recording.

The trial is available to a limited number of users in selected countries, on Android and iOS mobile devices, but voice messages received via direct messages will be playable on the desktop version of the social network.

On the other hand, the function of tweets voice, currently in testing phase for iOS users, coming to Android and desktop versions this year. The company also prepares automatic transcripts to text.

SL