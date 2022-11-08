Twitter was acquired by Elon Musk a few days ago and the same stated that there will be much more freedom of communication, along with new rules to allow greater control of the platform. Like paying for the famous blue check next to your profile name. Unfortunately, however, this new action plan does not seem to go through, as many users are migrating to other shores. We talked about it in a separate article.

At the moment, however, the much-acclaimed freedom of speech is failing, as it has been banned Kathy Griffin: famous comedian. The charge was brought quickly after Griffin created un tweet making fun of Elon Musk himself which, in response, banned Kathy. The joke had been created in an exemplary manner, where Kathy’s profile took on the name of Elon, just enough to launch the tweet on the net and make it go around the world. And the posts created did nothing but heavily make fun of Tesla’s father.

Twitter moves against cyberbullying

Going by the name of Elon Musk, Kathy Griffin said she supported the Democrats for the upcoming mid-term elections and many other similar tweets. And this behavior is not the first, as many celebrities or fictional characters are finding themselves with posts never written in the exact same way. The platform of the blue bird, however, it invites us to be free in communication, respecting others without impersonating famous people. Unless these include the “parody” label.

And it is precisely for this reason that the report for Kathy Griffin started; currently the account is suspended via ban and we don’t know if it will be restored or not. Indeed, the suspension could also be temporary. All this has made users discontent, as they are moving a real revolt against the platform, indicating how all this is against the freedom of speech so much acclaimed by the new company policy.