Twitter has recently updated the features of its Blue service, the $8-a-month subscription strongly desired by the new owner Elon Musk and which until now essentially only guaranteed a blue check for the profile which has created many problems for the ambitious but fiery Musk. The blue check also served to have access to surveys published by Musk himself which “democratically” decided some key aspects of the company. Now, however, Twitter Blue subscribers will have another benefit: their replies to tweets will be shown sooner and more frequently. Twitter announced the update these days, without specifying how it works and which criteria are chosen by the algorithm to show which content. But that’s not all: Twitter Blue subscribers can upload videos up to 60 minutes long, up to 2GB in size and in full HD resolution. This feature is only available via the web, while we remind you that for now Europe is excluded from Twitter Blue, given that the service is only available in the UK, USA and Australia.