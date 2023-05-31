Twitter is currently worth just over a third of what Elon Musk paid it in 2022, or $44 billion, according to Fidelity analysts. The company is currently worth about 20 million dollars: Twitter has been in extreme difficulty ever since Musk took over it: in addition to the 13 billion in debt with which it has already been acquired, the choices of the new management regarding subscriptions to payment and policy revisions led to a 50 percent decline in advertising revenue, and by the end of March, only 1 percent of Twitter users had signed up for Twitter Blue, the paid version with a blue check of the social. Despite these clouds over his net worth, Musk’s wealth continues unabated: It’s increased by $48 billion in the past year, mostly thanks to the 63 percent growth in Tesla stock.