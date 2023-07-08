The new interface, which is still under development, will make it easy to make voice and video calls by clicking on the call icon on the user’s direct message page.

Through the launch of this service, Twitter faces major challenges, including changing the traditional behaviors of users of social networking sites, as it is difficult for many to switch to Twitter to make voice and video calls instead of using other mainstream applications such as WhatsApp, Instagram, Telegram, and others.

This new feature for Twitter is in line with the developments that Elon Musk, the owner of the site, has recently made to the site. But at the same time, Twitter is also testing new restrictions on who can send direct messages, which could limit the use of this service to a limited category of Twitter Blue subscribers who pay subscriptions to that service.

And Musk had announced, on May 10, a comprehensive update to Twitter messages that adds many features that make it a competitor to other instant messaging applications, including responding to messages and interacting with them with various emoji or emoticons, in addition to features that Musk claims provide complete encryption that does not allow Anyone can see the messages, in addition to many other features that allow audio and video communication between Twitter users, depending on the Twitter account without the need to share the phone number.