The social network Twitter has begun testing a new feature that allows users to send and receive money. Allow

The service, which was called “Tip Jar”, is for account holders on the Twitter network to add a new code to their personal information page that includes a list of electronic payment services through which individuals can send money.

According to the CNET.com website, which specializes in technology issues, anyone who currently uses the English-language Twitter network can send alerts to accounts on smart devices running iOS and Android operating systems. While a limited group of people around the world use “Twitter in English”, they can add the Tip Jar symbol to their info page.

This group includes journalists, innovators, experts, and non-profit organizations. At the same time, Twitter intends to provide the new service to the rest of the world’s languages ​​and geographic regions within a short period.

At the same time, Twitter users can send alerts on Android devices through the Spaces voice chat rooms service launched by Twitter to compete with the clubhouse social media app. The Twitter network had expanded the availability of the Spacez service to any user with 600 or more followers.

“Tape Jar is an easy way to support the great voices that shape conversations on Twitter … This is the first step in our work to provide new ways for people to get support and deliver it on Twitter with money,” said Esther Crowford, chief production manager at Twitter.