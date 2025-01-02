Elon Musk and X Corp continue with their strategy to turn the social network X, known as Twitter, into an application for everything, similar to what already exists in China with WeChat. The objective, which has been the same since the tycoon bought the platform more than two years ago, is to create an app that can be used for absolutely any activity or procedure you can do on the internet, with the advantage that you do not have to switch between apps. .

In this time we have seen how the now called X has has been incorporating new functionalities with the intention that users (who are becoming fewer and fewer) spend more time connected to the platform, and as we said, they do it with new functions and tools that They are not necessarily typical of a social network.

We have already seen it with the introduction of Grok, the AI ​​developed by . Although it was not the only novelty last year, since in August it also They introduced payments within the app as the first step to turn the old Twitter into “a financial center.”

Now, as the executive director of X, Linda Yaccarino, has already announced on the social network itself, this year it will be the turn of new services, among which X Money will arrivewhich is expected to be a section through which users can manage their money with a Similar operation to banking applications.

In 2024, X changed the world. Now, YOU are the media! 2025 X will connect you in ways you never thought possible. X TV, X Money, Grok and more. Buckle up. Happy New Year!? — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) December 31, 2024

At the same time, Yaccarino also makes mention of an X TV, which will be a new streaming television platform like Netflixalthough we do not know at the moment what focus it will have and what type of content there will be.

The intention to include financial services is not new, and, in fact, Yaccarino herself highlighted it in 2023, when the platform officially changed its name from Twitter to great impression” and that it is “the future of unlimited interactivity, focused on audio, video, messaging, payments/banking.”