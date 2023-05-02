(Reuters) – Twitter’s services fell to thousands of users on Monday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There have been more than 3,600 incidents of people reporting issues with the Elon Musk-led social media platform, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by gathering status reports from various sources, including errors submitted by users on its platform.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reddit users complained that the site unexpectedly logged them out and they were unable to log in.

