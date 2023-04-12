Businessman cites the return of advertisers and talks about the drastic measures taken, such as mass layoffs
The CEO of twitterElon Musk, said on Tuesday night (11.Apr.2023) that the company’s finances are “virtually“balanced now that”most advertisers” returned to the social network and the growth in the number of users is satisfactory. The platform has faced a massive decline in advertising revenue since its acquisition by the entrepreneur in October 2022.
Musk said that Twitter had negative cash flow – around US$ 3 billion – and had to resort to drastic measures, such as mass layoffs. According to him, the platform went from “just under 8,000 employees” to 1,500 under his management. “We may have positive cash flow this quarter if things go well”, he stated.
Musk spoke with a journalist at BBC. The interview was broadcast on Twitter Spaces, a platform feature that allows you to create “spaces” to interact with users of the social network through voice conversations.
According to him, managing Twitter was “a really stressful situation in the last few months”, but said that buying the company was right. “Were there many mistakes made along the way? Clear. But all’s well that ends well, I feel like we’re headed to a good place“, he said.
The businessman declared that he completed the purchase for US$ 44 billion because he was obliged by the US justice system. He had pulled out of the acquisition, arguing, among other things, that the number of fake accounts was greater than Twitter had reported.
Read more about Musk’s tenure on Twitter:
Here are other points covered in the interview:
- AI (artificial intelligence): Musk declared that the technology is already “long time” in operation. According to him, “there should be a regulatory body to ensure that it does not pose a danger to the public”;
- Disinformation: the businessman said he works to repress publications with false information. “We’ll be too focused on finding out what’s real”, he said, adding that Twitter’s goal is to be a platform the “more precisely” possible, but that “no system will be perfect”;
- hate speech – when asked about publications that propagate hate speech, Musk asked: “Who can say what’s right and wrong?” He asked the journalist to cite a concrete example, and then got into a discussion with the interviewer. “I’m asking for a single example and you can’t quote”, said Musk, adding that if an example cannot be given, the accusation must be “false”;
- verified – Musk stated that all verified users who do not pay Twitter Blue will lose their badge next week;
- 2020 elections – the businessman declared that he had voted for Joe Biden for president in the 2020 US elections. “Nearly half of the country [EUA] voted for [Donald] Trump. I was not one of them“, he said;
- BBC with seal of “government-funded media” – Musk claimed to have the “greater respect” for the BBC. “We want [o selo] be as truthful and accurate as possible. We are adjusting the label to ‘[a BBC sendo] publicly funded’”he spoke.
#Twitter #financially #balanced #Musk
