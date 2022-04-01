Ahmed Atef (Cairo)

Twitter is testing a new feature that allows two accounts to write a single tweet. The feature gives the user the ability to invite public accounts that follow you to create a joint tweet, and the invitee has to accept the invitation in order for his name to appear on the tweet, with a mechanism to prevent celebrity accounts from being repeatedly exposed to unwanted joint tweet requests.

The report indicated that there are several reasons why two accounts may want to attach their names to one tweet, such as joint commercial campaigns, or tweets whose owner wants to give credit to someone else.

According to TechCrunch, Twitter has been developing the feature since last December, but it has not officially rolled out to users yet.

Twitter is trying to catch up with the Instagram application, which introduced a similar feature over the past year, but so far the company has not announced the actual date for converting the feature from the beta stage to its actual launch.

And Twitter has introduced a new feature during the past days that allows users to search in their message box to find any specific message using a word from those messages, and it also enables them to filter the results to reach people or groups that match their search.