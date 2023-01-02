Twitter has been sued by the owner of the San Francisco property that houses the company’s California offices, for a total of $136,260 in arrears. Elon Musk, the company’s new owner, has already begun his meticulous cost-cutting work, which naturally also involves the San Francisco offices, where the workforce will be concentrated on only two floors of the building on California Street. Musk also closed the Seattle offices, and cut the use of some servers in Sacramento. However, there are problems: Musk was sued not only by the owner of the San Francisco property, but also for failing to pay about $ 200,000 in private jet travel during the week of his inauguration as CEO of the social network.