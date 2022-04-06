After years, Twitter is almost ready to add an option much requested by users: the ability to edit the texts of a tweet after posting it. The arrival is scheduled for the “next few months”, but only for Twitter Blue users, who will be able to try it in preview. Additionally, limits will be imposed to prevent abuse of this option.

The information was shared directly from the account Twitter Comms, as you can see below. It is explained that the work on the text editing option started last year and that, no, the idea did not arise following a survey. “In the coming months”, as mentioned, it will be made available for Twitter Blue, in order to understand what works, what doesn’t and what is possible.

Moreover, Jay Sullivan – VP of Consumer Product Division – said the edit option is the most requested feature by Twitter users for years. The company wants to enter it, but in a “safe way”. It is explained that “without imposing time limits, controls and transparency regarding what has been changed, the feature could be misused to alter the original public conversations. Protecting the integrity of public conversations is our priority when approaching question”.

An editing feature had also been discussed by Twitter for the past few years. In 2018, concerns were already expressed about the possibility of an abuse of this function, while in 2020 it was even said that “it would probably never be added”. This is clearly not the case.

