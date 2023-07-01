Twitter has introduced temporary read limits to deal with “extreme levels” of data scraping and system manipulation. CEO Elon Musk reported this in a message on the social media platform on Saturday.

Paid users with a verified Twitter account can read a maximum of 6,000 messages per day, non-paid users with an unauthenticated account can read 600, and people with new unauthenticated accounts can read 300 messages.

For the former group, with a paid account, the reading limit will soon be increased to 8,000 messages per day, according to Musk. For the other two user groups, with non-paid accounts, that will be 800 and 400 messages per day respectively.

The temporary restrictions follow the announcement that users will need an account on the social media platform to view tweets, a move Musk called a “temporary emergency measure” on Friday.

Artificial intelligence companies

According to him, hundreds of organizations or even more were “extremely aggressive” scraping Twitter data, affecting user experience. During this scraping, software extracts a lot of information from a website and then uses it for analysis, processing or presentation. Musk has previously voiced his displeasure with artificial intelligence companies such as OpenAI, the owner of ChatGPT, for using Twitter’s data to train their large language models.

Malfunction

Twitter users in the Netherlands complained about problems with the social networking site on Saturday afternoon. According to allestoringen.nl, the first reports came in around 1 p.m. and the peak was around 5 p.m. At that time, 1770 problem reports had been received. By 9 p.m., the outage was almost over.

According to the outage site, most problems occurred with the app (60 percent), followed by the website (37 percent) and logging in (3 percent). Most reports came from the Amsterdam region, as can be seen on the ‘heat map’ from the fault site. There were also problems in Leiden, The Hague, Rotterdam, Nijmegen, Tilburg and Groningen.

It is not clear whether there was a connection with the introduction of the temporary reading limits. Coincidence or not, anyone who typed in a keyword to search for tweets about it received the message after pressing the enter button: 'Sorry, but your account is limited. Wait a moment and then try again." Then the message followed: 'Something went wrong, please reload the page'.

Twitter users also had problems in other countries, including Germany, Argentina, Peru, Mexico, Canada and the United States. Users who opened the app on their mobile couldn’t see new messages from people they follow or new tweets in the “for you” section.

In the United States, where there were also problems with Twitter on Friday, most reports came from New York, Chicago and Los Angeles. The problems were about the same when using the website (41 percent) and app (40 percent) and to a lesser extent when loading the timeline (19 percent).

Elon Musk

Four months ago, Twitter also suffered a major malfunction that made the social networking site unusable for users worldwide for several hours. That happened four times in February, much more than in 2022. Then Twitter had to deal with nine outages in the entire year, the New York Times calculated.

The problems are being blamed on Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk. The Tesla boss bought the messaging service in October last year and said he wanted to make Twitter part of a so-called "everything app" that offers users so many different services that they don't really want to go to other apps anymore. China already knows it, with WeChat.

This was followed by two rounds of layoffs, in which about ten percent of the people in the workforce each time had to leave. Before Musk took over, Twitter had 7,500 employees. There are less than 2000 left. About 1,200 employees resigned themselves after Musk fired critics, modified data protection processes and asked those who remained to work from morning to night, seven days a week.

Tech researcher Darrell West of Brookings think tank attributed the layoffs to financial difficulties on the revenue side. Advertisers walked out en masse because of the uproar and Musk’s decision to let exiled extremists back in. Musk – a self-confessed advocate of absolute, unrestricted freedom of expression – also drastically cut teams that remove hate tweets and otherwise harmful messages. With more perks for paying premium users, starting in the US, Musk is trying to supplement sales.

Yet doomsday scenarios in which Twitter would completely collapse at the whims of the new owner have not yet become reality. Twitter falters, but mostly works. Users complain – but often still on Twitter.

