Elon Musk added that users on the micro-blogging platform may see a decrease in the number of followers, according to Reuters.

According to Twitter’s policy, users are required to log in to their accounts at least once every 30 days to avoid being permanently deleted because they have been inactive for a long time.

Earlier this month, Musk threatened to re-award the National Public Radio account to another company after it stopped publishing content on its 52 official accounts in protest of a Twitter tag that implied government interference in its editorial content.

Last month, Twitter removed the blue check mark from the profiles of thousands of people, including celebrities, journalists and prominent politicians, because they had not paid for the monthly subscription service.

And Musk made accounts verified with a blue tick with an opt-in, in a move he said would address the problem of fake accounts on the social media platform.