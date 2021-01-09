Twitter has blocked the account of the current US President Donald Trump on a permanent basis. This was reported on January 8 press service administration of the social network.

“After thoroughly checking the latest tweets sent from Donald Trump’s account and the context around them, we have permanently blocked the account due to the risk of further incitement to violence,” the message says.

The company stressed that no accounts can outweigh the platform’s rules, adding that the social network cannot be used to incite violence. “Gazeta.ru”…

In particular, the Twitter administration drew attention to two tweets from the American leader. In the first, Trump argues that all those who voted for him will not be disrespectful or unfairly treated; in the second, he announced that he would not attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

In addition, the company froze the page of the campaign headquarters of the politician after the publication of his statement, in which Trump emphasized that Twitter would not silence him. The social network immediately deleted this post.

Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov praised the actions of the Twitter leadership, saying that in this way the ruling elite is blocking “politically objectionable” content on social networks, as well as the authors who distribute it.

On January 9, it became known that Twitter began blocking the accounts of supporters of the current US president for distributing content related to the QAnon conspiracy theory. The pages of ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn and former Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell were blocked.

This theory suggests that Trump is going to expose a massive international pedophilia scheme that allegedly involves the leaders of the US Democratic Party, as well as many American celebrities.

The restrictions on Trump’s Twitter account began on January 6 after, during the storming of the Capitol by supporters of the president, he posted a series of tweets, including a video message to supporters calling to disperse, while calling them patriots.

Several people fell victim to the riots in Washington. More than 50 law enforcement officers were injured, some were hospitalized with serious injuries, and one policeman later died.

Then the social network temporarily blocked the page, demanding to remove the last three posts to remove the restriction. The American leader, in turn, fulfilled the conditions. In addition to Twitter, Trump’s pages were blocked on Facebook, Instagram, Twitch, Snapchat.