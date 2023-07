Twitter said in a tweet that users of the social networking platform will soon need to have their accounts verified in order to enjoy the Tweet.deck service.

The company said the change would take effect within 30 days.

Tweet.deck is so far free for all Twitter users, and it allows them to organize the accounts they follow into different columns in order to easily follow the content.

It is commonly used by companies and news organizations.

