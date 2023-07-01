Once again, the many users of Twitter are upset by an imposed change that affects the way people log into the social platform and navigate the tweets. Prior to this change, which appears to have been implemented on Thursday or Friday, people are now unable to browse the web version of Twitter if they are not logged into an account. Possible reasons have been put forward as to why this change occurred, but concerns have also been raised about how it will affect the overall quality of Twitter and any attempt to search for accurate information on a topic.

To see the change for yourself, you can get a link to a tweet, head over to the web version of Twitter either on a computer or a mobile device, and try to view that tweet when you’re not logged in. You will be presented with a wall asking you to log in to Twitter or set up an account if you want to see the tweet.

For those who are exclusively limited to the application version of Twitter, this may not seem important, but the ability to quickly search for a tweet on a device or browser that you’re not logged in to is gone. It is true that to see the tweets that way it was limited before, as you were asked if you wanted to create an account or log in anyway, and certain tweets that were considered to contain sensitive content were not visible if you were not logged in, but you could still quickly search for a tweet if you wanted to reference him. Since many companies (including game developers) use Twitter As your primary place to share information, the ability to quickly check if someone has said something or just get the latest information on a topic is gone unless you’re signed in.

Other platforms like Facebook and instagram have something similar, where access is limited if you’re not logged in, but Twitter seems to be the first of the big three to completely block their content unless you’re logged in.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: It’s very annoying that Instagram does this and now Twitter, I understand that this mitigates the bullying of toxic couples a bit… I guess. But it’s also going to make quick queries more difficult. I wonder what will happen to tweets embedded in a note like this.