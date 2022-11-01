Twitter | HS goes through the most special changes that Elon Musk plans for Twitter

Elon Musk has been at the helm of Twitter for less than a week, but speculation about future changes to the platform is already heating up. The discussion is not restrained by the social media company’s new owner, who seems to be brainstorming ideas with users in real time.

Billionaire Elon Musk took over the social media company Twitter last week after a long and multi-stage transaction process.

It seems clear that Musk plans to reduce Twitter’s staff, and the company’s top management he has already vented to nothing.

However, the greatest interest of many Twitter users is focused on what Musk, who has declared himself a freedom of speech absolutist, intends to do with the platform itself.

HS listed the most unusual things or ideas that Musk has hinted that he is planning after the acquisition.

Content Council

One of Musk’s most important plans to transform Twitter is to overhaul the platform’s content control and moderation.

For example, Musk has criticized Twitter’s lifetime bans, such as the former president of the United States Donald Trump has received.

Based on everything Musk said, the purpose is to adjust the company’s line to be more permissive. However, it is not yet known what exactly Musk’s plans are.

According to Musk, a content control council will be established for Twitter, where several different points of view will be represented. According to Musk, significant decisions about the content of the platform or the passing of gate bans will not be made before the meeting of this council.

Musk later emphasized that the principles of Twitter’s content control have not yet been agreed upon. He has also emphasized that Twitter will continue to follow the laws and you cannot say anything on the service without consequences.

Paid verification

Shortly after taking over Twitter, perhaps the most concrete of Musk’s proposals became public: changing the blue verification mark used to confirm the authenticity of the identity of prominent users into a paid one.

Online media The Verge reported on Sunday evening that Musk’s Twitter is planning a verification token for a monthly fee of $20 a month.

The news put many users who carry the brand on the back foot. Many stated that they would manage without it in the future, some directly said that they would leave the service. This is what a writer said, for example Stephen Kingwho stated that Twitter should rather pay him to use the service.

Musk appeared under King’s post to discuss the matter.

“We have to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about eight dollars?”

The conversation between Musk and King is an excellent example of how special a case the Twitter acquisition is.

It is quite extraordinary that the director of a company the size and size of Twitter negotiates or brainstorms ideas about the company’s big policy moves in public with people who have nothing to do with the matter.

It’s made even more confusing by the fact that, at least on the face of it, Musk publishes jokes about Twitter and anything else in between the tweets he sends out.

Bridge times a negotiation between a world-famous author and the world’s richest man over $12 appeared to end in the author’s victory.

Namely, Musk tweeted Finnish time on Tuesday evening that Twitter’s current “gentlemen and peasants system” for distributing the verification token is very bad. He let us understand that the new price for the verification was eight dollars a month.

According to the following tweets, the price would vary depending on the purchasing power of the country, and with a monthly payment you would get, in addition to the blue badge, fewer ads, the ability to share longer audio files and videos, and a front position in the service’s answers, mentions and search engine.

According to Musk, a monthly fee could also bypass the payment walls of publishers cooperating with Twitter. The monthly fee would also make it possible to reward content creators on the platform, Musk said.

Short video service Vine’s return

Musk has also hinted at the return of the short video service Vine. Vine was a service owned by Twitter, where content producers did stunts or skits in short video clips that went around the ring.

Twitter closed Vine in 2016, but it has been considered something of a forerunner of social media video apps. According to many, Vine’s influence, or at least memory of that, can still be seen, for example, in Tiktok, which is growing in popularity all the time.

MrBeast, one of the world’s biggest content creators, responded to Musk’s tweet that it would be hilarious if Musk brought back the cult app and used it to compete with Tiktok.

“What could we do to make it better than Tiktok?” Musk asked.

Twitter’s new “game modes”

In his answers to users who are thinking about Twitter’s situation and future, Musk has also hinted at showing different versions of Twitter to different people.

“Being able to choose which version of Twitter you want is probably a better idea, just like with the age limit in the movie. You could choose the tweet’s rating yourself, but then it would be modified based on user feedback,” Musk replied to one user.

Another user suggested different “game modes” on Twitter, just like in video games.

One Twitter for bickering and arguing with verified personal users, another Twitter for roleplaying with anonymous users without moderation, and a third, strictly moderated normal Twitter for everyone else.

“Something like this would make sense,” Musk replied.

Application X

Perhaps the most impressive idea that Musk revealed is the “all-encompassing application X”, which he talked about on Twitter already at the beginning of October before the acquisition was completed.

Musk did not specify what “X” would mean in practice, but many interpreted that he meant a platform similar to the Wechat application, which is very popular in China, where users could do almost everything from bank payments and reading the news to ordering ride services or doing other everyday chores.

According to Musk, buying Twitter will accelerate the development of “X” by probably 3-5 years.

“But I could be wrong.”