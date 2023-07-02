Mexico.- Twitter implements limitations on reading and writing tweets for non-paid users, generating controversy and criticism.

Elon Musk, CEO of the companyjustifies the measures as a way to protect data and prevent abuse of the platform.

From now on, those users who do not pay will have a daily reading limit of 600 tweetswhile for subscribers with a verified account this limit is extended to 6 thousand messages.

Besides, Users who do not pay for a Twitter membership will be able to post a maximum of 300 tweets.

This restriction, which marks a precedent in the use of one of the most popular social networks, has generated a stir among users of Twitter.

Many express their discontent at the decrease in their possibilities of interaction and access to content.

This is not the first measure controversy adopted by Elon Musk since he took over as CEO of Twitter.

Previously, removed free identity verification option and established a payment-only verification system.

On Saturday, July 1, various users received an error message that warned them about the query limit reached.

Initially, it was thought to be a technical error, but Musk clarified that it was part of the restriction measures on writing and reading tweets.

In addition to these actions, during the week Musk implemented another measure: the display of tweets only with an active sessionin response to what he considers data theft by artificial intelligence companies.

These drastic decisions have generated debates around privacy and equal access to information on social networks.

While some defend the measures as necessary to protect the platform, others criticize the limitation imposed on non-paying users and the lack of transparency in the process.

THE DEBATE.