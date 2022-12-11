After several false starts, Twitter will launch a new subscription that provides a higher price for Apple users from tomorrow, Monday 12 December 2022. In making the announcement, Elon Musk’s platform specified that the new service will allow subscribers to upload heavier videos, see their posts valued and correct them after publication, get the “blue check” that is assigned to verified accounts and see less ads.

Why will Apple users have to pay more ($11 instead of $8)? No explanation. According to some American media, it would be a move to contain the costs charged to Twitter by the Apple App Store.

Under past management, the “blue check” was given to companies, celebrities, government entities and verified journalists, but since acquiring the platform for $ 44 billion Musk has been looking for all possible ways to rake in some cash . A few days after his arrival, the billionaire had launched an eight-dollar-a-month subscription to give anyone a “blue check”, ending up “certifying” a series of fake accounts of famous brands, including those of his Space X and Tesla. The project had been put on standby and after rescheduling it for the end of November, Musk had suspended it indefinitely, until a way was found to prevent the fakes.