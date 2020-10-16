The Twitter logo and some people with their mobiles. Kacper Pempel / Reuters

The social network Twitter has presented a global blackout this Thursday. “We know that people have trouble tweeting and using Twitter. We are trying to solve this problem as soon as possible, “said a spokesman for the Californian company to the agency France Presse. According to the portal DownDetector, America and Europe have been the regions that have presented the most reports of failures with the social network.

Through the Twitter technical service account, the company has reported that they are working to make the social network “work for everyone again.” “We had some problems with our internal systems and we have no evidence of a security breach or hacking, ”says the message.

Twitter has been down for many of you and we’re working to get it back up and running for everyone. We had some trouble with our internal systems and don’t have any evidence of a security breach or hack. – Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 15, 2020

The fall of Twitter occurs a few hours before, in the United States, two public events related to the United States elections are held. The Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden, will speak from Philadelphia and his Republican rival, Donald Trump, will speak from Florida. It will be a dispute over the television audience, at 8:00 p.m. (Washington local time), on the day the second presidential debate was due to take place. The face-to-face between the presidential hopefuls did not take place because Trump refused to debate remotely after testing positive for COVID-19.

You can follow EL PAÍS TECNOLOGÍA RETINA at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or subscribe here to our Newsletter.