Twitter plans to introduce a Super Follow feature, which will allow account holders to charge followers for access to exclusive content. This was announced on Thursday, February 25, by the TV channel. CNBC…

The function allows you to see messages that are not visible to other users, subscribe to the newsletter, and also make digital symbols available. The pricing mechanism was not specified.

Another innovation will be the ability to create groups.

The timing of Super Follow’s implementation was also not specified.

It was announced on February 9 that Twitter may introduce a range of paid services to reduce its dependence on ad revenue.

Most of the social network’s revenue comes from targeted advertising aimed at specific user groups. Twitter has grown at a slower pace in recent years than competitors such as Facebook Inc. and Snap Inc. Today, according to EMarketer, the Twitter digital advertising market globally is estimated at 0.8%.