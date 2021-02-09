The microblogging social network Twitter has decided to introduce a number of paid features for users to reduce dependence on ad revenue. Bloomberg writes about it.

According to the agency, the social network is considering the possibility of entering a fee for the Tweetdeck service, which allows you to view several feeds at once, as well as for exclusive content, “cancellation of sending” messages, no ads, and higher quality video downloads.

The publication writes that the company has been studying the possibility of introducing paid features for several years, but now this idea has become a priority due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Previously, Telegram was recognized as the most downloaded non-gaming application in the world. According to the analyst company Sensor Tower, Pavel Durov’s app in January 2021 overtook TikTok and WhatsApp in terms of the total number of downloads in the App Store and Google Play. Later, the founder of the messenger himself explained the success of his brainchild by “consistency”. “We have consistently protected the privacy of our users and have regularly improved the quality and feature set of our applications,” Durov said.