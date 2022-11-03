Twitter is certainly not an unknown app, it is one of the most popular social networks, especially for spreading news and current events. The social network should in no way be underestimated as it is able to stir public opinion a lot.

Anyway, today we are here to talk about accounts and more precisely about closed accounts. S.are you curious? Then stay with us and you certainly won’t be disappointed!

Twitter, goodbye to many accounts!

Currently at the top of Twitter they are grappling with a campaign against the social media itself that started a few days ago and which has taken a not too good turn. Obviously, major measures have already been taken, including that of closing well 1500 active accounts. The reasons are many and range from offensive and false content to manipulation of facts.

Yoel Roth who we can summarize as Head of Safety & Integrity of Twitter, he was keen to comment on the situation:

“We have reduced the impressions of this content to almost zero. The 1,500 accounts we removed didn’t match 1,500 people. Many are bad repeat actors. We remain vigilant against attempts to manipulate the 2022 US midterm conversations. “

And indeed it is so, Twitter has always shown us that it has a considerable eye on it against disinformation. We will obviously keep you updated and for the moment there is nothing left to do but give you an appointment at the next article!