The accounts of the Valdai International Discussion Club were among those blocked by Twitter on February 23 for alleged links with the Internet Research Agency, said RIA News Oleg Shakirov, senior expert of the Center for Advanced Management Solutions, consultant of the PIR Center.

Twitter said on Tuesday it was blocking 373 accounts “for informational transactions.” Among them are accounts associated, according to the company, with Iran, Armenia and Russia.

There are 100 “Russian” accounts, they are divided into two groups: those associated with the GRU (GRU) and the Internet Research Agency (IRA).

According to the expert, Valdai’s accounts were assigned to the second group. Shakirov called this situation “outrageous.” Valdai is a well-known international organization with which many Russian and foreign experts cooperate. It is unclear on what basis she was included in this list – on a par with anonymous accounts conducting “information campaigns”, – said the interlocutor of the agency.

The Stanford Internet Observatory also called Twitter’s solution “opaque”. In the very discussion club “Valdai”, according to RIA Novosti, declined to comment.

Earlier, Twitter blocked the account of the PRC Embassy in the United States. The post by Chinese diplomats referred to the plight of Uyghur women, which Twitter found “contrary to the company’s policy of opposing the dehumanization of any population group.” It was reported that the account will remain blocked until the embassy deletes the tweet.