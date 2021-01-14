Social network Twitter temporarily blocked the official account Russian vaccine against coronavirus “Sputnik V”.

When entering the page, a standard warning about unusual activity was issued. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) reported that they understand the reasons for what happened.

The RDIF indicated that through this account they openly shared all the information about the vaccine and how it works. Moreover, thanks to this account, it was possible to agree with the British company AstraZeneca on the use of the Sputnik V component and conducting joint clinical trials

Half an hour after the lockout, the account was restored. Now, when you log into your account through a website or application, the message about access restriction does not appear.

As explained on Twitter, the account was blocked due to unauthorized access to it from the United States. When you log into your account in the application or from the site, the message about access restriction no longer appears.

On January 9, after the riots in the Capitol building, several popular social networks at once blocked the accounts of US President Donald Trump, to whom almost 89 million people were subscribed. Trump has used microblogging on Twitter as the main platform for expressing his position, both personal and political. In connection with the blocking, the world community began to talk about censorship by social networks. Twitter founder Jack Dorsey explained the platform’s actions by the reality of the threat to public safety.

In addition, in early January, the popular social network Parler was turned off in the United States. Apple and Google have blocked its applications, and Amazon has shut down the hosting platform. This caused a wide public outcry and discussion about the power of modern social networks and IT corporations.

The Russian Sputnik V vaccine is the world’s first officially registered vaccine against COVID-19. It was developed by the specialists of NITsEM named after Gamaleya. More than 50 countries have applied for the acquisition of Sputnik V.

Later, the Russian Ministry of Health registered another drug – “EpiVacCorona”, developed by the Rospotrebnadzor Center “Vector”.

On January 13, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to begin mass vaccination of citizens from next week. As Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova later announced, it will start on January 18.