The social network Twitter has blocked the account of the Chinese Embassy in the United States after the publication of a message about the PRC’s policy in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region (XUAR). Bloomberg reports this with reference to a company representative.

According to the American publication, on January 7, the company’s management hid the tweet due to violation of the established rules. According to a statement from a representative of the social network, the company took all necessary measures on this message for violating the dehumanization policy. It is noted that since January 8, no new posts have appeared on the page of the Chinese Embassy in the United States.

Earlier, Beijing imposed sanctions on 28 US citizens, including Secretary of State under Donald Trump Mike Pompeo and Trump’s trade adviser Peter Navarro. The foreign ministry said in a statement that the reasons for the restrictions were “insane actions that interfere in the internal affairs of the PRC and undermine Chinese interests.”