new Delhi: The Twitter handle of Chinese scientist and epidemiologist Li Meng Yan, who has accused China of producing the infection corona virus (Covid-19), has been suspended. In fact, epidemiologist Yan claimed that the corona epidemic did not spread from animals to humans, but was made in a laboratory by scientists in Wuhan, China.

Chinese scientist Yan says that after this revelation, his life was in danger. He had to quit his job at the University of Hong Kong, even fleeing the country to save his life.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the Twitter handle of a scientific vehicle that accused China of intentionally creating the corona virus and spreading it to the world was closed on Tuesday. Twitter continues to suspend people’s accounts for violating rules. But in this case, the response from micro-blogging site Twitter has not been received yet, for which reasons the scientist’s account was closed.

However, according to the news, since May, Twitter had been warning Twitter about their Corona virus claims. Significantly, the Chinese scientist Yan released a video claiming that he has strong evidence that the corona virus has come from the Virology Lab of Wuhan city of China and not from the animal market, as China claims. He said that the genome sequence of the virus is like a human fingerprint.

Let me tell that Li Meng Yan was working as a scientist in Hong Kong’s School of Public Health. At the same time, when he came to know about the spread of Corona virus by China, he decided to disclose it. Yan joined the talk show ‘Loose Woman Show’ from a secret location and revealed this. He said on the talk show that he was asked by his supervisor to investigate a new SARS like virus in Wuhan on 31 December 2019 but it was soon discontinued.

After this disclosure, the vehicle had to flee the country. Accusing the Chinese army, he said, “The army deleted all my information and told the people that I am spreading rumors.” However, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Chinese government have declared the claims of the vehicle disputed.

