Twitter handed over to the special prosecutor investigating former US President Donald Trump (2017-202) for interference in the 2020 presidential elections at least 32 direct messages from his account on that social network, it was learned this Friday.

The digital platform was forced to hand over those records after receiving an order in January from Jack Smith’s office.the prosecutor leading these investigations, noted NBC News.

The order sought the content and other information related to communications sent or received by the former president’s account (@realDonaldTrump) between October 2020 and January 2021, including direct messages.

The court document states that The 32 messages delivered represent only “a tiny fraction” of all the data provided by Twitter, but it has not been leaked what other information it is about..

Last January, the District Court of Columbia granted the special prosecutor led by Jack Smith an order to register the account, while prohibiting Twitter from “revealing the existence” of it.

Former US President Donald J. Trump walks into the New York Criminal Courtroom in New York. Photo: EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Trump was not informed because the Court of the District of Columbia, where Washington is located, found “reasonable grounds to believe” that the former president “would jeopardize the ongoing investigation” by giving him “an opportunity to destroy evidence.”

The prosecution accuses him of having deliberately lied when denouncing false electoral fraud and of having devised a plan to reverse the results of the elections that led to the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, when a mob of his followers attacked Congress. to try to prevent the ratification of Joe Biden’s victory.

Former US President Donald Trump sits at the table with his defense team in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York. See also What is the longest border in the world? Photo: Seth WENIG / POOL / AFP

The investigation in Washington led to the indictment of the former president, who is also criminally charged in New York for irregular payments to bribe porn actress Stormy Daniels, in Miami for having illegally taken classified documents when leaving power, a case also investigated by prosecutor Smith, and in Georgia again for electoral interference.

The trials in Washington and New York are scheduled to begin respectively on March 4 and 24, while the one in Florida is scheduled for May 20 and the one in Georgia does not yet have a date.

EFE