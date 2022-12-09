Twitter maintained a “secret blacklist” of conservative topics and accounts to prevent them from growing on the platform, according to data obtained by journalist Bari Weiss and published on the platform itself, which was recently purchased by billionaire Elon Musk.

Conservative commentators like Dan Bongino and Charlie Kirk were deliberately placed on these lists.

Those who have questioned over-the-top Covid-19 restrictions and mask-wearing, like Dr. Stanford’s Jay Bhattacharya, who argued that lockdowns harmed children without classes, was also placed on one of these exclusion lists.

In October 2020, journalist Dave Rubin asked then-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey about the company’s possible bias. Dorsey denied it.

Vijaya Gadde, Twitter’s head of law, policy and trust, also denied that the platform had such a practice.

Inside Twitter, the practice was called “filtering visibility,” Weiss reported.

“Consider visibility filtering as a way for us to remove what people see at different levels. It’s a very powerful tool,” described Weiss.

According to her, Twitter would block individual user searches, make a specific tweet less easy to find, block “trending topics” page posts, and remove them from hashtag searches.

Bari posted a screenshot to demonstrate how the popular conservative Libs of TikTok account was censored by the platform. There was, on top of the bill, a banner: “Do not take action on the user without consulting SIP-PES”, referring to the “Site Integrity Policy, Policy Escalation Support”.

Weiss made the revelations on Thursday (8) in the second part of what was called The Twitter Files.

The documents detail how Twitter, in October 2020, decided to censor New York Post reporting of the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop.

“Anything we find will be published,” said Elon Musk.