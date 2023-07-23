Elon Musk has decided: the bird symbol will disappear from Twitter. “We will say goodbye to the Twitter brand and, little by little, to all the birds,” he wrote on Twitter around 6 in the morning, referring to the social network’s emblematic logo. In a subsequent twitter he then specified that “if a good enough X logo is released tonight, it will be live all over the world from tomorrow”.

“X” refers to Twitter’s new official name, X Corp. The company behind the platform changed its name in April. At around 7am, Elon Musk finally unveiled a video that featured a glittering letter “X”. “I should have done it a long time ago,” wrote the entrepreneur.

Twitter’s current logo is a blue bird with outstretched wings named Larry. It was created in 2006 and has been one of Twitter’s most recognizable symbols ever since.

The logo change is the latest in a series of changes Musk has been making to Twitter since he bought it in October 2022. Musk has already announced that he wants to make Twitter a “super app” that offers a variety of services, including messaging, video calling and e-commerce.