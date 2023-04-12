Twitter’s staff cuts since Elon Musk took office have brought the number of employees from 8,000 to 1,500: an operation that the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX defined, in an interview with the BBC, as “painful” , which “didn’t amuse me at all”. With the return of most of the advertisers – including Volkswagen and General Motors – the company that manages the social network would also be “almost breaking even”.

The wave of layoffs has hit many engineers in particular, weakening the platform from a technological point of view: in January the social network crashed four times, compared to nine in all of 2022. A group of employees and former workers told the New York Times that the platform is “increasingly less stable”. According to the columnist of the Financial Times, Jemima Kelly, we are witnessing a “slow and boring death”: Musk’s choice to reduce his dependence on advertising by proposing a subscription offer, Twitter Blue, has also been criticized.

Advertising is Twitter’s main source of revenue, accounting for more than 90% of its $5.1 billion in revenue in 2021, but some clients including Audi and Pfizer had pulled out following the $44 billion takeover of the Twitter. Tesla CEOs concerned about an increase in hate messages on the platform.