A giant X lights up Twitter headquarters. After the change of logo and the farewell to the iconic blue bird, Elon Musk posted the video of the event in San Francisco on social media where the new, bright symbol was placed on the roof of the building. “Many have offered rich incentives for X (formerly Twitter) to move its headquarters out of San Francisco. Also, the city is in a downward spiral with company after company leaving or leaving. Therefore , they expect X to move too. We won’t do it”, wrote the Tesla owner in a new tweet, adding: “San Francisco, splendid San Francisco, even if others abandon you, we will always be your friends” .