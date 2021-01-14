The CEO and founder of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, has defended in a thread published on the social network itself the decision of the company to indefinitely suspend the account on the platform of the outgoing US president, Donald Trump. In his opinion, this has been a “correct decision, but, at the same time, it sets a precedent that he considers” dangerous “in a global and free Internet, for” the power that an individual or corporation has over a part of the public conversation global”.

The decision, taken after the violent assault on the Capitol, starring supporters of the president, was the right one, but such a ban has “significant” ramifications and, in the long term, can “erode” the purpose of an open Internet, says Dorsey. in a series of tweets.

I believe the internet and global public conversation is our best and most relevant method of achieving this. I also recognize it does not feel that way today. Everything we learn in this moment will better our effort, and push us to be what we are: one humanity working together. – jack (@jack) January 14, 2021

“Having to ban an account has real and significant ramifications. Although there are clear and obvious exceptions, I believe that a ban is our failure to promote healthy conversation. And a moment to reflect on our operations and the environment that surrounds us ”, assures the American businessman. However, the CEO of Twitter stresses that “this is a time of great uncertainty and struggle for many people around the world” and ensures that his goal is to move towards “a greater understanding” and “a more peaceful existence in the land”.

Last Friday, Twitter suspended the personal account of its most famous user (Trump had published more than 55,000 messages in more than 11 years and had 89 million followers). “After a close review of recent tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context surrounding them, we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement to violence,” the company said at the time. through a statement.

“I believe that the Internet and the global public conversation is our best and most relevant method to achieve it. [una existencia más pacífica en la tierra]. Everything we learn at this time will enhance our effort, and will push us to be what we are: a humanity working together. Dorsey has clarified in his tweet thread that the measure was adopted after a “clear warning” and based on the threats that emerged, both outside and within the social network.

Twitter has not been the only network that has made this decision. The YouTube platform, owned by Google, suspended on Tuesday for “at least seven days” the channel of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, and deleted one of his videos for violating its policy against hate speech. The political leader faces similar measures on other social networks after his followers stormed the Capitol last week: Facebook and Instagram blocked the president’s access to his account at least until the handover is completed on January 20, and Twitch he deactivated his profile indefinitely. The last to join this type of measures has been the social network Snapchat, which this Wednesday announced the permanent suspension of Trump’s account.

You can follow EL PAÍS TECNOLOGÍA RETINA at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or subscribe here to our Newsletter.