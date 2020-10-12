The microblogging service Twitter has marked as misleading the message of US President Donald Trump that he has already developed immunity to the coronavirus, so he is not infectious to others.

Under Trump’s post, it was reported that his post violated Twitter’s rules on the dissemination of misleading and potentially harmful information about the coronavirus infection.

Earlier on Sunday, the attending physician of the head of the White House, Sean Conley, said that the American leader who has had a coronavirus is no longer contagious and may no longer self-isolate.

In particular, he referred to the results of a recent test, which allegedly showed that the head of state does not pose a threat to others.

Later, Donald Trump in an interview with the media said that “this terrible Chinese virus has been defeated” and, perhaps, he developed immunity to this disease.

“I passed the most accurate test, and I must tell you that I feel fantastic,” the politician assured.

The fact that the President of the United States and his wife had contracted the coronavirus became known on October 2. The American president was hospitalized. He was treated for three days. He was already discharged last Monday.