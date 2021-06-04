Twitter recently announced the creation of Blue, a new subscription service that promises to give some useful advantages to the users of said social network.

This experience considered as premium, it will have three unique options that will distinguish paid users from those of us who use the free version, and some will probably catch your attention.

First of all you can delete tweets before others can see them, so if you made a mistake, you will have a chance to review and delete them before they appear on the feed.

Twitter Blue It will also allow you to organize your bookmarks in a better way, placing them inside folders so that they are available when you need to consult them.

Last but not least, you can forget about clicking on the extensive threads of a publication, since now they will let you convert them into a much more comfortable text to consult.

How much does Twitter Blue cost

The official help page for this social network does not include an approximate subscription price, but ensures that it will be different for each region where the service is launched.

At the moment, the cost in Canada reaches $ 3.49 per month, while in Australia it is $ 4.49.

This subscription apparently renews automatically, although you can choose to cancel or pause it at any time.

How to subscribe to Twitter Blue

At the moment this service is only available in Canada and Australia exclusively for devices ios, but they promised that during the year it will reach more regions and teams.

Once Twitter confirm the arrival of Blue to your country, just go to the main menu of the app, where you will see the subscription option.

The device version Android It is confirmed but it does not have a departure date yet, so be patient.

Would you pay to have three extra functions in this social network?

