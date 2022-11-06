Twitter has started rolling out an update for iOS that enables the ability to subscribe to Twitter Blue and have a blue check mark. What used to be the methodology for confirming that known people actually owned the page with their name, now becomes a sign that simply identifies who is subscribed to Twitter Blue, the social network’s $ 8-a-month subscription service. The ability to update to the paid profile is not yet open to everyone and in all areas, so much so that the update is not available for Android, nor outside the USA, Canada, Australia, UK and New Zealand, nor for all users. iOS. Twitter has specified that it is “testing” the new feature, which by the way at the moment does not provide any other advantage other than checking it. Twitter makes it known that other bonuses will be announced soon: among these, the possibility of publishing longer videos, half of the advertisements present, and the priority in the distribution of one’s posts in the diffusion to the public. The novelty, desired by the new owner of the social network, Elon Musk, has been heavily criticized and has already begun to cause an exodus of users from the platform, which seems to lose its original form of debate and free information every day.