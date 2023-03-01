Elon Musk’s arrival on Twitter already happened last year, but the repercussions are still being felt. After having cut the number of workers from seven thousand to two thousand and having warned those who remained to prepare for “extreme hardcore”, Musk entered a new wave of layoffs and now fired even the most loyal employees who had ‘given everything’ in his early days as CEO of Twitter.

+ Twitter fires over 200 people and reduces staff to less than 2,000 employees

This new wave also includes Esther Crawford, an executive who was spearheading the launch of the Twitter Blue verification system. The manager had her moments of fame when she shared on Twitter an image of herself in a sleeping bag, in a meeting room at the company’s offices and with the caption: “when your team is working at full speed to meet deadlines, at times sometimes you have to #SleepAtWorkplace”.

In this last round, 200 workers were laid off, 10% of the remaining workforce, according to Motherboard, with particular focus on managers and founders of apps that were being acquired by Twitter.

Crawford already commented on the shutdown: “The worst thing you can think when you see me giving everything on Twitter 2.0 is that my optimism or hard work was a mistake. All who comment and mock are necessarily on the sidelines and not in the arena. I am deeply proud of the team for having built it, in the midst of so much noise and chaos.”