Moderating social media platforms is tough, just ask former Twitter employees whose decision to block a story of the New York Post of 2020 about Joe Biden’s son Hunter was taken yesterday in tweets by Substack writer Matt Taibbi.

Or ask Elon Musk, owner of Twitter and self-proclaimed Chief Twit, who publicized Taibbi’s tweets, which were littered with screenshots claiming to show internal company messages.

Despite their billing as evidence for a history of political bias within the company, the logs depicted people caught in a trap che now traps Musk himselfwho has to make tough decisions about what to allow on Twitter.

The tweet thread, which Taibbi dubbed “Twitter Files”shows company executives rushing to make a thorny call for restraint in a no-win situation.

With a presidential election looming, the New York Post reported that a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden contained evidence that he had inappropriately attempted to broker a meeting between a business client and his father when Joe Biden was vice president of the United States.

The emails and messages in the screenshots posted by Taibbi show what one executive called a “vortex”as some of the staff members of Twitter’s policy and trust and safety they questioned the initial decision to block the sharing of the story for violating the platform’s policy on the distribution of compromised materials.

Where the laptop came from, and whether all the files on it truly belong to Hunter Biden, remains unclear. The screenshots showed a staff member’s warning: “We’re going to face tough questions about this if we don’t have some kind of solid reasoning”.

A company attorney believed it was “reasonable for Twitter to assume” that the material obtained from the newspaper had been stolen. Other screenshots showed Twitter executives fielding the advice of a Democratic congressman and tech industry lobbyists.

What did the world learn about Twitter’s handling of the incident from the so-called Twitter Files? Not so much. After all, Twitter reversed its decision two days later, and then-CEO Jack Dorsey said the moderation decision was “wrong”.

Twitter Files: no conspiracy, if anything a cover-up

Instead, the thread provided new fodder for the conspiracy theories that have swirled around the laptop saga, including the unsubstantiated insinuation that government officials stepped in to suppress the Post story.

Yet the most salient lesson from Taibbi’s thread may apply to Musk himself, who has taken to making big moderation decisions on Twitter almost unilaterally.

In the past two weeks, Musk reinstated former US President Donald Trump’s account based on the results of a Twitter poll and unblocked a number of other users previously banned from the site for violating content rules.

Musk also championed the return of Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, whose account was restricted in October after Ye posted an anti-Semitic tweet. Restricted accounts still appear on the platform, but its users cannot post or interact with them.

Yet Musk this week announced Ye would be suspended again after he tweeted an image of a swastika inside the Star of David. His reasoning, which academics and journalists called unclear, was that the post violated Twitter’s rule against inciting violence.

Like the Twitter staffers deliberating the New York Post story in 2020, Musk found himself in a tight spot and seemed to feel pressured to make a decision. And, as with those past arbiters of Twitter politics, the behind-the-scenes action felt a little messy.

A leaked text message from Ye appeared to show Musk messaging the rapper directly, showing that he was willing to offer personal service to some violators of his moderation policies, even if they are espousing anti-Semitic views.

“Sorry, but you went too far. This is not love”Musk told Ye, according to screenshots the rapper shared before his Twitter account was suspended again. “Who made you judge”Ye replied.

Musk’s moderation assignments will only get more complicated from here. The longer he owns the site, the more likely he is to face a challenge with political entanglements. And research has suggested that hate speech has already become more visible on Twitter run by Musk.

Twitter did not respond to a request for comment on its bans on incitement to violence and how rules against offenders will be enforced. The company disbanded its communications team.