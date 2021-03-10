Russia announced Wednesday that it was “slowing down” the operation Twitter, accused of not deleting “illegal” content, a first warning that illustrates the growing tensions between Moscow and the giants of social networks.

In recent weeks, the Russian authorities redoubled their criticism of the US companies Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, as well as the Chinese company Tik Tok, denouncing its omnipotence and criticizing their moderation of content, especially political.

However, Twitter was not singled out this time for this type of publication but for content considered child pornography or an apology for drugs or suicide.

“Centralized response measures have been taken against Twitter, specifically slowing down the speed of service“said the media and internet regulatory body Roskomnadzor, which has the power to block websites or internet resources in Russia.

Then he clarified that the slowdown was applied to “audio, video and graphic image content”But not text messages, which make up the bulk of Twitter exchanges.

Roskomnadzor assured that the slowdown “has already begun.” AFP journalists in Russia they found a delay seconds into the Twitter update.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that while Russians “should have the ability to access all global (internet) resources,” they “must respect Russian law.”

The Russian authorities accuse the US company of do not delete content “which incite the suicide of minors, contain child pornography, as well as information on drug use.”

The answer

The American giant replied hours later, refuting those allegations.

“Our policy is zero tolerance for child sexual exploitation, and it is against the rules of Twitter to promote, glorify or encourage suicide or self-harm, “the statement said.

Moscow has been targeting the main social networks for weeks, accused of having allowed illegal posts in support of jailed opponent Alexei Navalny.

In january calls for demonstrations were disseminated during two days of protests, repressed by the police.

On Monday, Russian diplomacy spokeswoman Maria Zajárova accused the internet giants to “operate outside the legal framework” and of “not often obeying any Russian law.”

The day before, Facebook had blocked articles from Russian media RBK and TASS about the arrest. of alleged Ukrainian “extremists”.

Social media has also blocked accounts of several senior Russian officials in the past, such as the head of the space program Dmitry Rogozin, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov and businessman Yevgeny Prigózhin.

In late January, President Vladimir Putin told the Davos Forum that the internet giants “already compete de facto with the States “, referring to his “attempts to brutally control society.”

In a country where, unlike traditional media, the internet still relatively free, many young people are increasingly informed on platforms such as YouTube.

The videos of web stars like Yuri Dud, known for his shocking documentaries, or the anti-corruption investigations of the jailed opponent Alexéi Navalny accumulate tens of millions of visits.

In response, in recent years the authorities have tightened the nuts on the “runet”, the russian internet, in the name of the fight against extremism, terrorism and the protection of minors.

Some concepts that do not make sense, according to critics of the Kremlin, who see them as attempts at censorship.

For Artiom Kozliouk, director of the Roskomsvoboda digital freedom NGO, the measures directed at Twitter are intended to convince the US giants that “restrict access to content with political connotations or linked to the opposition “.

He also denounced to AFP the “expansion of internet censorship” since 2012.

Russia is already blocking several sites of the opposition or that have refused to cooperate with the authorities, such as the professional social network LinkedIn, owned by the American company Microsoft.

Twitter, Facebook and Google are fined regularly, but the amounts are still paltry compared to its benefits.

Russian authorities also attacked the popular encrypted messaging service Telegram in 2018 for its refusal to provide security services with the means to read messages from its users.

But after two years of a barely effective blockade, they resigned and lifted the ban.

Source: AFP and EFE

