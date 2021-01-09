“Enough is enough !” The phrase has been let go by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham in front of his peers, Thursday, January 7, the day after the Capitol in Washington was invaded by supporters of Donald Trump. These scenes of riots in the temple of American democracy got the better of this unwavering support of the American president.

The sentence could also apply to internet giants. For at least four years, and the start of Donald Trump’s mandate, Twitter and Facebook have been criticized for not having done enough against the excesses and “fake news” spread by the president via their platforms. The invasion of Congress ended up pushing them to crack down.

Trump suspended indefinitely on Twitter …

No more profile picture, no more banner, no more biography. No more tweet. Just a name, @realDonaldTrump, and an empty page with this mention: “account suspended”. A terrible blow to the American president on his platform of choice.

So far, Twitter has been reporting at most a warning or hiding misleading or outrageous messages from Donald Trump on his personal account followed by 88 million subscribers. But Wednesday evening, the social network for the first time withdrew tweets from the president. He also blocked his account for twelve hours, and threatened to suspend it indefinitely. Thursday evening, Donald Trump resumed tweeting. But not for long.

Twitter suspended his account indefinitely on Friday. “After careful consideration of recent tweets from @realDonaldTrump and the current context – including how they are interpreted (…) – we suspended the account indefinitely due to the risk of further incitement to violence “ from the outgoing president, the company explained in a statement*.





Donald Trump’s personal Twitter account suspended by the company, January 8, 2021. (ERIC BARADAT / TWITTER / AFP)

Twitter also deleted on Friday tweets posted by the US president on his government account with 33.4 million subscribers, @POTUS (for “President of the United States”). Donald Trump had written to his “millions of patriots” : “We will not be SILENT!” and “Twitter has nothing to do with FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION”.

The social network also suspended Donald Trump’s campaign account @TeamTrump after posting a tweet with a “President Trump’s comment” accusing Twitter of“prohibit freedom of expression” and to agree with “the democrats and the radical left” to silence him. “Using another account to avoid suspension is against our rules”, a Twitter spokesperson commented.

… and at least until January 20 on Facebook and Instagram

Like Twitter, Facebook and its Instagram subsidiary suspended Donald Trump’s accounts as early as Wednesday, before blocking them on Thursday at least until January 20, when President-elect Joe Biden takes office. CEO Mark Zuckerberg explained this in person on His profile*.

“We believe that allowing the president to continue to use our services during this period poses too great a risk, writes Mark Zuckerberg. Therefore, we are extending the blocking of his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete. “

“We believe that the public has the right to have the widest possible access to political speeches, even controversial ones, recalls the boss of Facebook. But the current context is now fundamentally different, with the use of our platform to encourage a violent insurgency against a democratically elected government. “

Watched on YouTube

Donald Trump can still express himself on YouTube. His official account has not been suspended. But the American president is under surveillance there. His Wednesday night video, in which he urged his supporters to return home after sacking the Capitol, without condemning their action and while assuring them of his love, has been deleted.

In the aftermath of this brilliant blow, YouTube has toughened its moderation policy*. From now on, any video contesting the result of the American presidential election will receive a “strike”, that is to say a suspension of one week. After three “strikes” in less than 90 days, the chain in question will be banned. YouTube ensures that this sanction will apply to any channel.

Blocked on Snapchat

Snapchat blocked Donald Trump’s account for an unlimited period as of Wednesday, reports the specialized site TechCrunch*. In a post*, boss and co-founder Evan Spiegel explains that Snapchat “just can’t promote accounts in America that are linked to people who incite racial violence”.

Already in June, the social network cracked down on the president by reducing the visibility of his videos. Only his subscribers could see his “snaps”. His videos no longer appeared in the “Discover” tab.

His account disabled on Twitch

Donald Trump’s account has been deactivated indefinitely on Twitch, the very popular live video streaming platform among video game enthusiasts. The outgoing president broadcast his campaign meetings and press conferences to a younger audience.

“Given the current extraordinary circumstances and the President’s inflammatory rhetoric, we believe this is a necessary step to protect our community and prevent Twitch from being used to incite further violence.”, pleads the company in a press release quoted by the site specializing in high-tech culture The Verge*.

Twitch says it will reconsider Donald Trump’s case after he leaves the White House. Until then, his account remains online, but he can no longer broadcast live. Only his archived videos can be viewed.

Videos deleted on TikTok

TikTok did not block Donald Trump’s account, for the simple reason that the American president does not have one on this Chinese social network against which he fought in vain, trying to have him banned on American territory. But TikTok still announced sanctions, says site TechCrunch*. The company deleted several videos of Donald Trump’s message to his supporters who invaded the Capitol, because they violated its rules of use relating to the dissemination of false information. Keywords used by supporters of the billionaire, such as “#patriotparty” or “#stormthecapitol”, have also been banned.

The social network Parler removed from Google play store

Shortly before being suspended, Donald Trump’s campaign Twitter account invited its 2.3 million subscribers to join it on Talk. This platform, still little known to the general public, has experienced phenomenal success in recent months, becoming over the course of the American presidential campaign the lair of the conservative camp. These Republicans joined more radical activists already there, such as white supremacists or QAnon conspirators, seduced by moderation rules less strict than on Twitter. On Friday, Google announced that it had removed Parler from its application download platform.

Google requires all applications available on the Google Play Store to implement a policy of “robust moderation for extreme content” whether they host and broadcast user messages. Gold, “We know that messages inciting the ongoing violence in the United States continue to be broadcast on Parler”, adds the company. Messages of support for the rioters who burst into the Capitol had flourished in particular. “In view of this continuing and immediate threat pFor public safety, we are suspending the availability of the app on the Google online store until [Parler] solve these problems “, concludes the company.

Google’s decision now makes access to this platform more complicated for owners of devices running the Android operating system. According to BuzzFeed* Apple, for its part, gave Parler 24 hours on Friday to implement a moderation policy, otherwise it would suspend it from its own online store, the App Store.

The general manager of Parler reacted. John Matze admittedly told Reuters that “the coordination of riots, violence and rebellions has no place on social networks”. But this libertarian also defended in a publication the more permissive policy of his company: “Apparently they think Parler is responsible for ALL user-generated content.” “If we follow the same logic, Apple should be held responsible for ALL actions generated with their phones. Every bomb placed in a car, every illicit conversation, every crime committed with an iPhone, Apple should be held responsible.”

These measures deprive Donald Trump of his favorite platform. But will they be effective? In his latest tweets, the outgoing president said he was thinking of creating his own social network in the near future.

* Links followed by an asterisk are in English.