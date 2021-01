Social network Twitter explained the blocking of the official account of the Russian vaccine against coronavirus “Sputnik V”. Reported by RIA News…

According to the company, the reason for this step was “an attempt at unauthorized access to it from the United States.” Now access to the page has been restored in full.

The temporary suspension of the Sputnik V account was announced earlier in the evening on January 14. In total, the page was unavailable for about half an hour.