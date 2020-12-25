New Delhi On social media platforms, people express their views with impunity. Celebrities, leaders and sportspersons of the country are also followed in large numbers on this platform. Social media analytics firm Twitteet has released a November 2012 report on Twitter activism.

This report includes a total of 20 categories, including politics, Bollywood, journalism, business heads, cricket and sports (other than cricket), whose data has been collected by collecting information from users. In this, Virat Kohli has won in the cricket category of sports. Kohli’s November engagement is 17,76,838. Even in October, Kohli was at the top in this category. Apart from cricket, boxer Vijendra Singh has been at the top in the rest of the sports category. Vijender Singh has topped this category with 3,53,231 engagements.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at number one in politics category

At the same time, in the politics category, the engagement of PM Narendra Modi is the highest. In the month of November, PM Modi’s Twitter engagement has been claimed to be 76,65,669. At the same time, before this, PM Modi was number one in October. In the new chart of this category, after PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah is at number two and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is at number three.

Rahul Gandhi reached number four

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was second in this list in October. But according to the new report, Rahul Gandhi has now slipped to number four. After Rahul Gandhi, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav has been ranked at number five.

Also read-

IND vs AUS: Australian coach made this special plan to take advantage of Virat Kohli’s absence

Chetan Sharma appointed to take hat-trick in World Cup, appointed as new chief selector