Twitter started testing a new feature in its version for mobile devices that allows its users to play YouTube videos directly from the app, on the timeline, like any other tweet.

As announced by the social network in its official support account, users of the Twitter app for iOS can play YouTube content directly from the application from Thursday.

Until now, it was necessary to exit the application to view a YouTube video posted on Twitter, but with this change it will be possible to view them directly from the platform’s timeline.

Twitter noted that its proposal aims to prevent people from “dropping out of the conversation” to play a simple video.

Although they did not specify the reasons why this novelty arrived just now, it is likely that everything is due to an issue of APIs (Application Programming Interface) and agreements with YouTube.

In the past, Twitter closed alliances with other social networks to facilitate the viewing of content from its platform. Like the case of Instagram, for example.

Apart from this new function, the platform of the blue bird will also soon allow view full size images on your timeline.

Currently, the social network shows only a part of the image, being necessary to press it to see it in its real size. The problem is in the algorithm that does not always recreate the thumbnail correctly; the vast majority of the time leaves aside the most relevant of the image.