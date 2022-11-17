At the moment, social networks can be considered chaos, especially the platform of Twitter, which has reported many unemployed throughout these days. To this are added the demands that have been applied to the company, this after the promotion of its new new, the businessman Elon Muskwho came to make big changes.

There have been so many complications that there has been talk of the possible bankruptcy of the company, since there are so many demands that users would leave the page to go to sites like Mastodon. Even a journalist from The Verge, He mentions that he has talked with the employees, and it is mentioned that the probability of bankruptcy is very high.

Hearing from multiple employees that the odds of Twitter breaking in the near future are very high. — Alex Heath (@alexeheath) November 17, 2022

For now the situation in the network is not improving, since for now it will be charging to verify the accounts, something that could be counterproductive, since it lends itself to identity theft. This is something that happened in a very short time, causing the parody accounts to be suspended immediately, including those that allude to the owner of the page.

Via: Twitter